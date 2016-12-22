[Promo] iPhone/iPad : un déluge de jeux en soldes sur l'AppStore

Les éditeurs de l’AppStore se plient en quatre pour souhaiter de joyeuses fêtes de fin d’année aux utilisateurs d’iPhone, iPad et iPod Touch. Leur cadeau ? Des réductions comme s’il en pleuvait sur des dizaines de jeux.

2K Games

    Sid Meier's Starships [2,99 €]
    NBA 2K17 [2,99 €]
    WWE 2K [2,99 €]
    XCOM: Enemy Within [2,99 €]
    Civilization Revolution 2 [2,99 €]

Activision

    Call of Duty: Strike Team [1,99 €]
    Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies [1,99 €]
    Call of Duty: Zombies [1,99 €]
    Call of Duty: Zombies HD [1,99 €]

Amanita Design

    Machinarium [2,99 €]
    Samorost 3 [3,99 €]
    Botanicula [2,99 €]

Asmodee Digital

    Mr. Jack Pocket [1,99 €]
    Pandemic: The Board Game [1,99 €]

Bossa Studios

    I am Bread [1,99 €]
    Thomas Was Alone [1,99 €]
    Surgeon Simulator [1,99 €]
    Deep Dungeons of Doom [0,99 €]

Codito Development

    Reiner Knizia's Medici [0,99 €]
    Reiner Knizia's Medici HD [0,99 €]
    Reiner Knizia's Ra [0,99 €]
    Tikal [0,99 €]
    Le Havre [0,99 €]
    Reiner Knizia's Tigris & Euphrates [0,99 €]
    A Brief History of the World [0,99 €]

Daedalic Entertainment

    The Whispered World [0,99 €]
    Deponia [0,99 €]
    Dead Synchonicity [0,99 €]
    Skyhill [1,99 €]
    Edna & Harvey: The Breakout [0,99 €]

Days of Wonder

    Ticket to Ride [1,99 €]
    Splendor [1,99 €]
    Small World 2 [1,99 €]

Donut Games

    Sunday Lawn Seasons [Gratuit]
    Rat On A Snowboard [Gratuit]
    Vulture Island [2,99 €]

Forever Entertainment

    Violett [3,99 €]
    Sparkle ZERO [1,99 €]
    Iesabel [5,99 €]
    Merchants of Kaidan [4,99 €]
    Sparkle 2: EVO [2,99 €]
    Sparkle 3: Genesis [2,99 €]
    Frederic: Resurrection of Music [1,99 €]
    Frederic: Evil Strikes Back [1,99 €]
    Frederic: Resurrection of Music Director's Cut [2,99 €]

Game Stew

    Devil Shard [0,99 €]
    Tower of Fortune 2 [0,99 €]
    Gargoyle Ruins [0,99 €]
    War of Eclipse [Gratuit]

Kairosoft

    Game Dev Story [0,99 €]
    Cafeteria Nipponica [1,99 €]
    Dungeon Village [1,99 €]

Kumobius

    Duet Game [0,99 €]
    Bean Dreams [0,99 €]
    Bean's Quest [0,99 €]
    Time Surfer [Gratuit]

Nomad Games

    Talisman : Horus Heresy [2,99 €]
    Talisman [0,99 €]

Playdigious

    Puddle+ [0,99 €]
    Evoland [1,99 €]
    Mechanic Escape [0,99 €]

Rubicon

    Great Little War Game HD [3,99 €]
    Great Big War Game [4,99 €]
    Great Little War Game 2 [3,99 €]

Slitherine

    Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy [6,99 €]
    Panzer Corps [4,99 €]
    Hell: Fight for Gilrand [4,99 €]
    Drive on Moscow [6,99 €]
    Legions of Steel [4,99 €]
    Vietnam '65 [4,99 €]
    Qvadriga [1,99 €]
    Battle of the Bulge [6,99 €]
    Conquest! Medieval Realms [0,99 €]

Square Enix

    Adventures of Mana [6,99 €]
    Secret of Mana [3,99 €]
    Chrono Trigger [4,99 €]
    Chaos Rings 3 [9,99 €]
    Romancing SaGa 2 [14,99 €
    Lara Croft GO [0,99 €]
    Hitman GO [0,99 €]
    Deus Ex GO [1,99 €]  
    The GO Trilogy [1,99 €]
    Final Fantasy [3,99 €]
    Final Fantasy 2 [3,99 €]
    Final Fantasy 3 [6,99 €]
    Final Fantasy 4 [6,99 €]
    Final Fantasy 4: les années suivantes [7,99 €]
    Final Fantasy 5 [7,99 €]
    Final Fantasy 6 [7,99 €]
    Final Fantasy 7 [12,99 €]
    Final Fantasy 9 [16,99 €]
    Final Fantasy Dimensions [50% sur le jeu complet]
    Final Fantasy Tactics [6,99 €

Taito Corporation

    Space Invaders Infinity Gene [1,99 €]  
    Raystorm [3,99 €]  
    Groove Coaster [0,99 €]
    Bubble Bobble Double [1,99 €]
    Arkanoid [1,99 €]
    Rayforce [2,99 €]
    Cameltry [0,99 €]

THQ Nordic

    Sine Mora [1,99 €]
    Panzer Tactics HD [1,99 €]
    Imperium Galactica 2 [0,99 €]
    Battle Worlds: Kronos [7,99 €]
    De Blob [0,99 €]

Tin Man Games

    Gary Chalk's Gun Dogs [0,99 €]
    Ryan North's To Be Or Not To Be [1,99 €]
    Fighting Fantasy: Blood of the Zombies [0,99 €]
    Gamebook Adventures 1, 3, 4... [0,99 €]
    Gamebook Adventures 2 [Gratuit]

Tiger Style

    Waking Mars [0,99 €]
    Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor HD [0,99 €]

Warner Bros.

    LEGO Harry Potter: années 1-4 [0,99 €]
    LEGO Harry Potter: années 5-7 [0,99 €]
    LEGO Jurassic World [0,99 €]
    Scribblenauts Unlimited [0,99 €]
    Bastion [0,99 €]   
    Transistor [1,99 €]

Jeux non classés

    Agent A [0,99 €]
    Ace Maverick [0,99 €]
    Drop Flip [Gratuit]
    Octodad: Dadliest Catch [0,99 €]
    Mini Metro [0,99 €]
    Train Conductor 2: USA [0,99 €]
    Crypt of the NecroDancer [1,99 €]
    Arma Tactics [0,99 €]
    Assassin's Creed Identity [0,99 €]
    Limbo [0,99 €]
    Tallowmere [0,99 €]
    Space Food Truck [4,99 €]
    Reigns [0,99 €]
    Alto's Adventure [0,99 €]
    Framed [0,99 €]
    The Room Three [0,99 €]
    Vectrex [Gratuit]
    DariusBurst SP [3,99 €]
    Tengami [1,99 €]
    Heroki [0,99 €]
    Space Marshals 2 [0,99 €]
    Sproggiwood [1,99 €]
    Card Crawl [0,99 €]
    Xenowerk [0,99 €]  
    Never Alone: Ki Edition [0,99 €]
    Table Tennis Touch [0,99 €]
    Mazes of Karradash [0,99 €]
    Mazes of Karradash 2 [0,99 €]
    Impossible Road [1,99 €]
    Blitz Breaker [1,99 €]
    Rusty Lake Hotel [0,99 €]
    Rusty Lake: Roots [1,99 €]
    He Likes The Darkness [Gratuit]
    Door Kickers [0,99 €]
    The Bug Butcher [0,99 €]
    Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers [Gratuit]
    Star Nomad 2 [4,99 €]
    Dungeon Warfare [1,99 €]
    Cosmic Crown [Gratuit]
    Twilight Struggle [4,99 €]
    Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories [4,99 €]
    RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 [2,99 €]
    Lost Horizon [4,99 €]
    Operation Dracula [0,99 €]
    SteamWorld Heist [9,99 €]
    Hero Generations [4,99 €]
    Avadon 2: The Corruption [9,99 €]
    Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [2,99 €]
    Oceanhorn [4,99 €]
    Able Black [1,99 €]
    Star Wars Pinball 4 [Gratuit]
    Drylands [0,99 €]
    Feral Fury [1,99 €]
    Super Phantom Cat [0,99 €]
    Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse [0,99 €]
    Aliens vs Humans [0,99 €]
    Last Horizon [0,99 €]
    Broken Age [0,99 €]
    The Room Two [0,99 €]
    The Room Three [0,99 €]
    Don't Starve : Pocket Edition [0,99 €]

