[Promo] iPhone/iPad : un déluge de jeux en soldes sur l'AppStore
Les éditeurs de l’AppStore se plient en quatre pour souhaiter de joyeuses fêtes de fin d’année aux utilisateurs d’iPhone, iPad et iPod Touch. Leur cadeau ? Des réductions comme s’il en pleuvait sur des dizaines de jeux.
2K Games
Sid Meier's Starships [2,99 €]
NBA 2K17 [2,99 €]
WWE 2K [2,99 €]
XCOM: Enemy Within [2,99 €]
Civilization Revolution 2 [2,99 €]
Activision
Call of Duty: Strike Team [1,99 €]
Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies [1,99 €]
Call of Duty: Zombies [1,99 €]
Call of Duty: Zombies HD [1,99 €]
Amanita Design
Machinarium [2,99 €]
Samorost 3 [3,99 €]
Botanicula [2,99 €]
Asmodee Digital
Mr. Jack Pocket [1,99 €]
Pandemic: The Board Game [1,99 €]
Bossa Studios
I am Bread [1,99 €]
Thomas Was Alone [1,99 €]
Surgeon Simulator [1,99 €]
Deep Dungeons of Doom [0,99 €]
Codito Development
Reiner Knizia's Medici [0,99 €]
Reiner Knizia's Medici HD [0,99 €]
Reiner Knizia's Ra [0,99 €]
Tikal [0,99 €]
Le Havre [0,99 €]
Reiner Knizia's Tigris & Euphrates [0,99 €]
A Brief History of the World [0,99 €]
Daedalic Entertainment
The Whispered World [0,99 €]
Deponia [0,99 €]
Dead Synchonicity [0,99 €]
Skyhill [1,99 €]
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout [0,99 €]
Days of Wonder
Ticket to Ride [1,99 €]
Splendor [1,99 €]
Small World 2 [1,99 €]
Donut Games
Sunday Lawn Seasons [Gratuit]
Rat On A Snowboard [Gratuit]
Vulture Island [2,99 €]
Forever Entertainment
Violett [3,99 €]
Sparkle ZERO [1,99 €]
Iesabel [5,99 €]
Merchants of Kaidan [4,99 €]
Sparkle 2: EVO [2,99 €]
Sparkle 3: Genesis [2,99 €]
Frederic: Resurrection of Music [1,99 €]
Frederic: Evil Strikes Back [1,99 €]
Frederic: Resurrection of Music Director's Cut [2,99 €]
Game Stew
Devil Shard [0,99 €]
Tower of Fortune 2 [0,99 €]
Gargoyle Ruins [0,99 €]
War of Eclipse [Gratuit]
Kairosoft
Game Dev Story [0,99 €]
Cafeteria Nipponica [1,99 €]
Dungeon Village [1,99 €]
Kumobius
Duet Game [0,99 €]
Bean Dreams [0,99 €]
Bean's Quest [0,99 €]
Time Surfer [Gratuit]
Nomad Games
Talisman : Horus Heresy [2,99 €]
Talisman [0,99 €]
Playdigious
Puddle+ [0,99 €]
Evoland [1,99 €]
Mechanic Escape [0,99 €]
Rubicon
Great Little War Game HD [3,99 €]
Great Big War Game [4,99 €]
Great Little War Game 2 [3,99 €]
Slitherine
Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy [6,99 €]
Panzer Corps [4,99 €]
Hell: Fight for Gilrand [4,99 €]
Drive on Moscow [6,99 €]
Legions of Steel [4,99 €]
Vietnam '65 [4,99 €]
Qvadriga [1,99 €]
Battle of the Bulge [6,99 €]
Conquest! Medieval Realms [0,99 €]
Square Enix
Adventures of Mana [6,99 €]
Secret of Mana [3,99 €]
Chrono Trigger [4,99 €]
Chaos Rings 3 [9,99 €]
Romancing SaGa 2 [14,99 €]
Lara Croft GO [0,99 €]
Hitman GO [0,99 €]
Deus Ex GO [1,99 €]
The GO Trilogy [1,99 €]
Final Fantasy [3,99 €]
Final Fantasy 2 [3,99 €]
Final Fantasy 3 [6,99 €]
Final Fantasy 4 [6,99 €]
Final Fantasy 4: les années suivantes [7,99 €]
Final Fantasy 5 [7,99 €]
Final Fantasy 6 [7,99 €]
Final Fantasy 7 [12,99 €]
Final Fantasy 9 [16,99 €]
Final Fantasy Dimensions [50% sur le jeu complet]
Final Fantasy Tactics [6,99 €]
Taito Corporation
Space Invaders Infinity Gene [1,99 €]
Raystorm [3,99 €]
Groove Coaster [0,99 €]
Bubble Bobble Double [1,99 €]
Arkanoid [1,99 €]
Rayforce [2,99 €]
Cameltry [0,99 €]
THQ Nordic
Sine Mora [1,99 €]
Panzer Tactics HD [1,99 €]
Imperium Galactica 2 [0,99 €]
Battle Worlds: Kronos [7,99 €]
De Blob [0,99 €]
Tin Man Games
Gary Chalk's Gun Dogs [0,99 €]
Ryan North's To Be Or Not To Be [1,99 €]
Fighting Fantasy: Blood of the Zombies [0,99 €]
Gamebook Adventures 1, 3, 4... [0,99 €]
Gamebook Adventures 2 [Gratuit]
Tiger Style
Waking Mars [0,99 €]
Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor HD [0,99 €]
Warner Bros.
LEGO Harry Potter: années 1-4 [0,99 €]
LEGO Harry Potter: années 5-7 [0,99 €]
LEGO Jurassic World [0,99 €]
Scribblenauts Unlimited [0,99 €]
Bastion [0,99 €]
Transistor [1,99 €]
Jeux non classés
Agent A [0,99 €]
Ace Maverick [0,99 €]
Drop Flip [Gratuit]
Octodad: Dadliest Catch [0,99 €]
Mini Metro [0,99 €]
Train Conductor 2: USA [0,99 €]
Crypt of the NecroDancer [1,99 €]
Arma Tactics [0,99 €]
Assassin's Creed Identity [0,99 €]
Limbo [0,99 €]
Tallowmere [0,99 €]
Space Food Truck [4,99 €]
Reigns [0,99 €]
Alto's Adventure [0,99 €]
Framed [0,99 €]
The Room Three [0,99 €]
Vectrex [Gratuit]
DariusBurst SP [3,99 €]
Tengami [1,99 €]
Heroki [0,99 €]
Space Marshals 2 [0,99 €]
Sproggiwood [1,99 €]
Card Crawl [0,99 €]
Xenowerk [0,99 €]
Never Alone: Ki Edition [0,99 €]
Table Tennis Touch [0,99 €]
Mazes of Karradash [0,99 €]
Mazes of Karradash 2 [0,99 €]
Impossible Road [1,99 €]
Blitz Breaker [1,99 €]
Rusty Lake Hotel [0,99 €]
Rusty Lake: Roots [1,99 €]
He Likes The Darkness [Gratuit]
Door Kickers [0,99 €]
The Bug Butcher [0,99 €]
Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers [Gratuit]
Star Nomad 2 [4,99 €]
Dungeon Warfare [1,99 €]
Cosmic Crown [Gratuit]
Twilight Struggle [4,99 €]
Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories [4,99 €]
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 [2,99 €]
Lost Horizon [4,99 €]
Operation Dracula [0,99 €]
SteamWorld Heist [9,99 €]
Hero Generations [4,99 €]
Avadon 2: The Corruption [9,99 €]
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic [2,99 €]
Oceanhorn [4,99 €]
Able Black [1,99 €]
Star Wars Pinball 4 [Gratuit]
Drylands [0,99 €]
Feral Fury [1,99 €]
Super Phantom Cat [0,99 €]
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse [0,99 €]
Aliens vs Humans [0,99 €]
Last Horizon [0,99 €]
Broken Age [0,99 €]
The Room Two [0,99 €]
The Room Three [0,99 €]
Don't Starve : Pocket Edition [0,99 €]