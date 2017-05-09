La chaine NHK classe les meilleurs anime de tous les temps

Cela fait cent ans que les séries animées ont été diffusées au Japon. La NHK est l’un des plus grands groupes audiovisuels à proposer ce genre de contenu au public. Cette entreprise publique a marqué l’évènement en lançant notamment un sondage pour déterminer les meilleurs anime de tout les temps. Près de 600000 fans japonais ont choisi parmi 10000 titres entre le 8 janvier et le 31 mars. Maintenant, la chaîne dévoile le classement des cent premiers.

On peut voir que Kill la Kill et nuYasha occupent respectivement la 92 e et 93 e place. Ces séries sont relativement récentes, mais n’ont pas fait le poids face au grand gagnant Tiger & Bunny qui est sorti en septembre 2011. En effet, son concept a largement séduit le public japonais. On y voit des superhéros de la mégalopole de Stern Bild City qui luttent contre le mal dans le cadre d’une émission de télé-réalité nommée “Hero Tv”. Wild Tiger est le super héros reconnu du public tandis que Bunny va débuter à ses côtés. Finalement, la popularité du duo Tiger & Bunny est bien allée au-delà de la fiction.



1. Tiger & Bunny (2011)



2. Tiger & Bunny Movie: The Rising (2014)



3. Mahou Shoujo Madoka★Magica (2011)



4. Love Live! School Idol Project (2013)



5. Love Live! School Idol Project 2nd Season (2014)



6. Tiger & Bunny Movie: The Beginning (2012)



7. Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch (2006)



8. Cardcaptor Sakura (1998)



9. Love Live! The School Idol Movie (2015)



10. Osomatsu-san (2015)



11. Gintama (2006)



12. Joker Game (2016)



13. Legend of the Galactic Heroes (1988)



14. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)



15. Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch R2 (2008)



16. Is the Order a Rabbit? (2014)



17. Mobile Suit Gundam (1979)



18. Digimon Adventure (1999)



19. Psycho-Pass (2012)



20. Sword Art Online (2012)



21. Clannad: After Story (2008)



22. Girls und Panzer (2012)



23. Haikyuu!! (2014)



24. Detective Conan (1996)



25. Hyouka (2012)



26. Mahou Shoujo Madoka★Magica Movie 3: Hangyaku no Monogatari (2013)



27. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)



28. Attack on Titan (2013)



29. Space Battleship Yamato (1974)



30. Revolutionary Girl Utena (1997)



31. Bungou Stray Dogs (2016)



32. Prince of Tennis (2001)



33. Love Live! Sunshine!! (2016)



34. Cowboy Bebop (1998)



35. Steins;Gate (2011)



36. Natsume Yuujinchou (2008)



37. Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (2014)



38. Hoshi no Ko Poron (1974)



39. Future Boy Conan (1978)



40. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (2002)



41. K-On! (2008)



42. Haruhi Suzumiya (2006)



43. Gurren Lagann(2007)



44. Lupin III: Cagliostro no Shiro (1979)



45. Bakemonogatari (2009)



46. Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2002)



47. Sound! Euphonium (2015)



48. Free! (2013)



49. Girls und Punzer der Film (2015)



50. Fate/Zero (2011)



51. Your Lie in April (2014)



52. Shirobako (2014)



53. Pokemon Diamond & Pearl: Giratina to Sora no Hanataba Sheimi (2008)



54. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)



55. Gintama’ (2011)



56. Uta no☆Prince-sama♪ Maji Love 1000% (2011)



57. Kimi no Na wa (Your Name) (2016)



58. K-On!! (2010)



59. Castle in the Sky (1986)



60. Sailor Moon (1992)



61. Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu (2016)



62. Free!: Eternal Summer (2014)



63. High☆Speed!: Free! Starting Days (2015)



64. Katekyo Hitman Reborn! (2006)



65. Yuu☆Yuu☆Hakusho (1992)



66. The iDOLM@STER (2011)



67. Haikyuu!! Second Season (2015)



68. Is the Order a Rabbit?? (2015)



69. Mob Psycho 100 (2016)



70. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (2015)



71. Fullmetal Alchemist (2003)



72. One Piece (1999)



73. Macross F (2008)



74. Shounen Hollywood: Holly Stage for 49 (2014)



75. Saraba Uchuu Senkan Yamato: Ai no Senshi-tachi (1978)



76. Cardcaptor Sakura (2nd Season) (1999)



77. Angel Beats! (2010)



78. Mushishi (2005)



79. Urusei Yatsura (1981)



80. Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu (2016)



81. K (2011)



82. Kuroko’s Basketball (2012)



83. Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (2011)



84. Hunter x Hunter (1999)



85. Pokemon (1997)



86. Armored Trooper Votoms (1983)



87. The Twelve Kingdoms (2002)



88. Kekkai Sensen (2015)



89. Hetalia: The Beautiful World (2013)



90. Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water (1990)



91. Mononoke (2007)



92. Kill la Kill (2013)



93. InuYasha (2000)



94. Urusei Yatsura Movie 2: Beautiful Dreamer (1984)



95. Denno Coil (2007)



96. JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken: Stardust Crusaders (2014)



97. Akira (1988)



98. Macross: Do You Remember Love? (1984)



99. Gan to Gon (1974)



100. The Tatami Galaxy (2009)