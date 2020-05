Spider-Man aurait dû affronter l’élémental à deux têtes Hydro-Man dans Far From Home

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a real fun idea I had for #Hydroman for #spidermanfarfromhome home. Because the character’s liquid, I Pitched the idea of him being able to form from every angle, so instead of turning his head a Head could form wherever. Same thing with the arms. It’s just a quick concept to illustrate the idea. I could pretty much sculpt whatever I wanted and render it out and Glass in keyshot. Very effective and really quick. #zbrush #keyshot #conceptart #spiderman #mcu