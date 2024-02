Les 28 000 mAh de ce smartphone lui offrent une autonomie de 94 jours

This is a 28000mAh battery priced at €249.99.

And yeah, there's a phone in there.

Meet the Energizer Hard Case P28K.

– 6.78-inch 1080p LCD display

– MediaTek MT6789 processor

– 8GB/256GB

– Triple rear camera

– Android 14

– 27.8mm thick

– 570g weight

– 33W

– Will be available… pic.twitter.com/rd5lq1BnWM