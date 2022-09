L’Ukraine récupère un élément crucial du système de défense russe, le RTU 518-PSM

This is a 518-PSM starboard wingtip pod. It is likely a transmitter (i.e. jammer) pod, while the port wingtip pod (designated 518-LSM1) is likely a receiver pod. The two detachable pods are part of the SAP 518-SM active ECM system, which is part of the Su-30SM's KS REP ECM suite. https://t.co/PfSrYxHAPG pic.twitter.com/Lk1oKUJZ4T