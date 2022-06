Sur Mars, l’hélicoptère Ingenuity réussit son 29e vol en hiver après avoir eu un capteur défaillant

The #MarsHelicopter successfully completed Flight 29 over the weekend, its first since the start of winter operations at the end of April. On this 66.6-second flight, Ingenuity traveled at 5.5 m/s for 179 m.



