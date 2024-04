Palworld : un bug très gênant enfin corrigé, faites vite la mise à jour !

[Patch Notice]

Steam version v0.2.2.0 has been released.

(Xbox version v0.2.2.0 will be released when ready)



▼ Major Fixes

・Corrected an issue that caused all Pal attacks to deal only half the intended damage.



▼ Other Fixes

・Corrected the hit detection in the latter parts… pic.twitter.com/YzPVblj1tv