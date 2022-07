L’activité de notre soleil s’intensifie, des éruptions solaires attendues

The Solar Ultraviolet Imager (#SUVI) aboard @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ saw a stormy Sun on July 21! You can see a #CoronalMassEjection just above the middle of the Sun near the end of this animation (arrow). @NWSSWPC says a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm is likely on July 23. pic.twitter.com/bOTt88kg6k