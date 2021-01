PUBG Mobile : la dernière mise à jour apporte de nouveaux pouvoirs spéciaux

Erangel is looking a bit different today ⛰️👀 Ancient runes from another world have brought three special powers with them. Which rune will you choose to dominate the battlefield? 🔥❄️🌬️ #RUNICPOWER #PUBGM1.2



Explore the 🆕 update today! 🔗 https://t.co/Ih2lXMaCCr pic.twitter.com/BgdkJV8zfc