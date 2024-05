Starfield : la dernière mise à jour est une catastrophe, la douche froide pour les joueurs Xbox

Starfield 60fps patch for Xbox Series X is a total disaster! 😭



Performance Mode = 900p @ 40fps most of the time and only keeps @ 60fps indoors. Huge downgrade visually.



Visuals Mode = 1440p @ 40fps experiencing planets, FRS blur is bad!



PS5 Pro version will be 4K PSSR/120! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Migiv7Nk25