Twitch : une streameuse bannie pour contenu sexuel après avoir réalisé un défi

twitch ban me 3 day as "offering sexual content" asking for money/service that lead to sexually explicit. im doing wheel and only 2 option i can think its lead that is 1. squats 2. show feet!! damnn 😭😭😭its just a meme bruh is that my feet too sexy? https://t.co/Z57okFxblC pic.twitter.com/ovoIxbkOwm