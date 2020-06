Une vidéo montre la Tesla Roadster SpaceX réaliser le 0 à 100 km/h en 1,1 seconde

View this post on Instagram

Using physics the computer shows this is what 1.1 seconds 0-60mph looks like at takeoff with the SpaceX package thrusters on the Tesla Roadster. Not to sure how much gas would come out but threw the effect in anyway.Have a great day my friends👍 . . . #tesla #teslaroadster #spacex #3dart #supercars #animation #elonmusk #digitalart #thrusters #instagood #electriccars #cgi #conceptdesign #futuristiccars #3dmotiongraphics #instaart #3d #graphics #aftereffects #visualisation #vfx #mograph #c4d #conceptart