What if… ? : un épisode non diffusé devait réhabiliter Tony Stark

#WhatIf took every opportunity to humiliate #tonystark #IronMan



Killed in 5 episodes. Humiliated and rejected by #Watcher in season finale in a do or die situation. #Avengers #MCU #Marvel #Watcher #Gamora #BlackWidow #BlackPanther #Killmonger #Thor #CaptainCarter pic.twitter.com/mseo8ri1Nk