Xbox : vous pouvez gagner cette manette chantante collector, voici comment

This controller is music to our ears and @ItsBennyBlanco, @bts_bighit and @SnoopDogg 🎶



Follow @Xbox and RT with #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this collectible Xbox controller.



Ages 18+. Ends 08/25/22. Rules: https://t.co/a9FgZjHABu pic.twitter.com/NBV8PeYK8Q