Danger : cette application du Play Store est un malware qui vole vos identifiants bancaires

🦠ThreatLabz has detected another malicious Android app that is currently live in the @GooglePlay store with over 1K downloads located at: https://t.co/gwEfdHMlL4[.]com/store/apps/details?id=com.appsdevelopmentmegastudio.filecontrolandqrreader.



The app is disguised as a QR… pic.twitter.com/vEcDecYWPv