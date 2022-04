Voici comment récupérer gratuitement Postal 2

Surprise! Time for an exclusive GIVEAWAY of POSTAL 2 to celebrate the full release of POSTAL 4: No Regerts 🎊



Only for 48H 🎁 https://t.co/J55oiW5tMw



Before you go, don't miss the –20% on the true sequel to "The Worst Game Ever™" 💪



💥 https://t.co/3AYs1ISadb | @RWSbleeter pic.twitter.com/SJmKEknbwg