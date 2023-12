iPhone 16 Pro : son appareil photo pourrait enfin rattraper ceux des smartphones Android

iPhone Camera Roadmap



iPhone 16 Pro Series:



1. The wide-angle upgraded to 48MP with a 1.22um stacked design (iPhone 15 Pro Series had a 48MP 1.22um standard design).

2. The ultra-wide-angle upgraded to 48MP (iPhone 15 Pro Series had 12MP 1.4um).



For the iPhone 17 Pro Series:… pic.twitter.com/LIChH3enAn