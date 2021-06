Honor 50 SE 5G, 50 et 50 Pro : on sait tout des smartphones juste avant leur présentation

[2/2]#HONOR50 comes with same Snapdraon 778G, 108MP Quad Camera but 4,300mAH Battery, 66W Fast charging & 6.57” OLED.



HONOR 50 SE features Mediatek Dimensity 900 5G Chipset.



A 6.78" LCD but same 66W Fast Charging as HONOR 50 & a 100MP Triple Camera Setup.



Thoughts?